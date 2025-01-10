Kate Beckinsale offers shelter to those affected by LA wildfires

Kate Beckinsale has offered shelter to those affected by the California wildfires.

The 51-year-old actress has been left heartbroken at seeing the devastation waging through the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood where she once lived with then-partner Michael Sheen and their daughter Lily, now 25, and has pledged her support to the families who have "lost everything" as a result of the shocking blazes.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hearing the winds last night I prayed. I knew it would be bad — we had to evacuate many times during our life there — but the shock at the whole of the Palisades being destroyed is unthinkably horrific.

"My daughter and I lived there for most of her childhood and most of her childhood is gone. Her primary school, every shop or restaurant we used to go to with my parents and Michael's parents — and devastatingly, most of her friends' homes. My heart is broken.

"The Pacific Palisades is a community very unusual to find in Los Angeles, heavy on families with young children and pets. I'm weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know.

"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything, and the people and their animals, not to mention the horses and all the wild animals, people's businesses and livelihoods. This is just like hell.

"If anyone from the village needs shelter and doesn't still have a number for me, please contact me on Instagram.(sic)"

The Underworld star — who has used her Instagram account to highlight services and companies offering assistance to those impacted by the fires — also took the time to pay tribute to the firefighters tackling the tragedy.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Thinking of all the firefighters and their families. Thank you so much. We are all with you."

