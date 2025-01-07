Luhan's social media accounts get restricted after vulgar behaviour in livestream

Chinese singer-actor Luhan had his social media accounts restricted on Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin for reportedly violating community guidelines.

This came after the 34-year-old, seemingly drunk, cursed and pointed his middle finger during a livestream in November 2024.

According to netizens, they have received error messages while trying to follow or interact with his accounts since.

Yesterday (Jan 6), his studio made a post on Weibo issuing an apology.

"I solemnly apologise for setting a bad example during the live broadcast," Luhan conveyed. "I will actively eliminate the negative social impact caused by this and assume the social responsibility that an entertainer should bear.

"I will hold myself to a stricter standard in the future and express my apologies to everyone with practical actions."

However, fans came to his defence online, claiming he was responding to haters at the time.

"You don't need to apologise, even celebrities have the right to fight back against abuse and rumours," one X user wrote.

Luhan made his debut in 2012 as a member of the Korean-Chinese pop boy band Exo before leaving the group and pursuing a career back in China in 2014.

He has released three solo albums and acted in movies including 20 Once Again (2015) and Time Raiders (2016).

