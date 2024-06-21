Star Search returns with open auditions in July

After a five-year hiatus, Star Search will return with open auditions on July 6 and 7 at Funan, and July 13 at Orchard Central.

The talent discovery contest, now in its 12th edition and which has uncovered local stars such as Zoe Tay, Chew Chor Meng, Chen Hanwei, Qi Yuwu and Yvonne Lim, is open to those aged 17 to 30 and can converse well in Mandarin.

Contenders will be tested on their ability to express different emotions and also their charisma, wits and knowledge. Twenty will be shortlisted for a five-month mentorship journey with knockout challenges.

The top three winners will each bring home a BYD car while a Mediacorp contract awaits the grand champion.

Application requirements and audition details can be found here.

Meanwhile, a five-episode series on the talent hunt will be telecast every Sunday from Oct 20, culminating in a final battle shown live on Nov 24.

