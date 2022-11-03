The Voice judge Gwen Stefani doesn't think she'll make it past first round of competition

Gwen Stefani doesn't think she would make it past the first round of The Voice.

The 53-year-old pop star has served as a judge on the US version of the NBC talent show - which sees auditionees perform a blind audition with the coaches facing away from them in the hope that they will turn round and put them through to the next round - but explained that she would "never get through" if she was trying out.

She said: "I can answer that already. I would never get a chair turn, there's no way. Because this is the thing about 'The Voice'. The whole thing is just, it's very different than watching someone sing a song and that's the whole point, that you're eliminating any of those other sensory things, you're just hearing the voice."

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker - who shot to fame as a member of 1990s rock band No Doubt before branching out as a solo artist more than a decade later - went on to add explain that her vocals are more of a "character voice" and is "different" to the wannabe singers who audition for the show in the hope of winning a recording contract with Universal Music.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she added: "And I feel like my voice has been, it's like a character voice. Some of these singers are so technically incredible that come on the show, they're so gifted as singers, so I don't know if a show like the The Voice I would get a chair turn like I feel like I could get someone to listen to it on the radio, but it's just different."