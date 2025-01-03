Auspicious plushies? Free blind boxes, lucky draws and more await you at these HDB malls

Get an auspicious start to the year of the snake with a chance to win free blind boxes and NETS Prepaid Cash cards when you usher in the Lunar New Year at your nearest HDB mall!

Held from Jan 4 to 26, 2025, get into the spirit of celebration with your loved ones as you play Lunar New Year inspired games, enjoy free festive performances and stand a chance to win attractive lucky draw prizes at the Abundance in Bloom @HDB Malls event.

Try your luck with a lucky draw

Be one of the lucky eight winners to bring home gift hampers, shopping vouchers, gift items and a NETS Prepaid Cash card with stored value of $38 (terms and conditions apply).

Here's how you can try your hand at winning:

Spend at least $28 through NETS at the participating HDB malls to redeem one lucky draw ticket

Maximum of three combined NETS receipts or a single NETS supermarket receipt is allowed

Redeem your lucky draw chance six days prior to the draw date at your respective mall

Lucky draw will start at 2.30pm on Jan 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 25 and 26 respectively

Check out the schedule below to see when the lucky draw events are taking place at the following malls:

Participating malls Receipts collection dates for lucky draw Lucky draw commencement Dawson Place

Depot Heights Shopping Centre Now to Jan 4 Jan 4 Oasis Terraces

Loyang Point Now to Jan 5 Jan 5 Rivervale Plaza

Anchorvale Village Jan 5 to 11 Jan 11 Hougang RiverCourt

Buangkok Square Jan 6 to 12 Jan 12 Kitchener Complex Jan 10 to 16 Jan 16 Bras Basah Complex

Pasir Ris West Plaza Jan 12 to 18 Jan 18 Canberra Plaza

Plantation Plaza Jan 19 to 25 Jan 25 Northshore Plaza Jan 20 to 26 Jan 26

Start your lucky streak with mini games

ShopperLink members get to win free blind boxes when they complete three mini games at the event!

You may be the one to bring home a cute God of Fortune inspired capybara or fortune cat and more when you redeem your free blind box!

All you have to do is redeem a game passport using 200 ShopperLink points via the ShopperLink app, and complete three game stations to pick your box.

Not a ShopperLink member yet? Simply download the ShopperLink app and create an account during the event to get started. With the ShopperLink app, you can earn rewards and get the latest Shop Deals & Promotions happening at participating HDB Malls. Shop and earn Reward Points to redeem gifts at the reward catalogue.

Get extra lucky with extra activities

More opportunities to welcome good luck await as you can expect festive activities like live couplet writing & printing and lion dance performances.

Check out the schedule for each event day here:

Time Event 11am - 3pm Play and Redeem Lucky Blind Boxes 11am - 3pm Live Couplet Write and Print Station 11.30am - 12.30pm Roving God of Fortune 12.00pm* Face Changing Performance* 12.30pm Lion Dance Performance 1pm* Fengshui Talk* 2.30pm Abundance In Bloom Lucky Draw

*Get to experience an extra treat with face-changing performances and a Fengshui talk, when you head down to these six malls:

Anchorvale Village

Canberra Plaza

Hougang RiverCourt

Northshore Plaza

Oasis Terraces

Plantation Plaza

Pose for a photo with with your blind box plush toy, and you could stand a chance to win grocery vouchers worth $20! Simply pose with your blind box plushie and upload it to the respective participating malls' Facebook pages to secure your entry. One lucky winner will be picked from each mall.

Check out the Facebook pages of each participating mall below:

