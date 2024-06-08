The most paw-some pet-friendly hangouts in Singapore

ICYDK, there's a new food pop-up right beside Kallang Riverside Park. Say woof and meow to Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis, a pet-friendly food pop-up tucked away in lush surroundings. It's the purr-fect place where you and your furry friends can relax, dine, and unwind together.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6V0kWdydpd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Open until the end of December 2024, this pop-up features five homegrown brands (Breakfast by Carnaby, The Goodburger, Quattro, Meatsmith, Backyard Bakers), an exciting schedule of chef collaborations, grill-outs, and experiential events.

We swung by to check out the place. Here are some standout items from the menu:

Charred Corn Ribs

This starter was *chef's kiss*. The smokey bi-coloured corn was expertly charred, offering a tantalising hint of smokiness that paired beautifully with the rich, caramelised notes of gula butter. The vibrant coriander and green chilli dressing added a fresh, zesty kick, while a dusting of parmesan and smoked paprika elevated the dish with a perfect balance of umami and spice.

The Black Tie

The team behind The Goodburger definitely hit the spot with their plant-based burgers that taste as good as the real deal. The Black Tie featured an Impossible patty that was succulent and juicy. Paired with a luxurious truffle aioli, the burger exuded an irresistible aroma and richness. The addition of fresh rocket added a refreshing contrast, while the perfectly crisp fries completed this truly happy meal.

Beef Cheek Pastrami

Smoked meats from Meatsmith? Yes, please. The pastrami burnt ends were tender and richly flavoured, delivering a smoky depth that lingered pleasantly. We weren't a big fan of the house slaw (unpleasantly sour) and the potato salad was run-of-the-mill, but the delectable beef cheek more than made up for it.

Sticky date pudding with ice cream

Activating second stomach for dessert... this sticky date pudding was worth making extra space in our tummies for. The pudding was moist and rich, with a perfect balance of sweetness that melded beautifully with the warm, caramel sauce.

The accompanying vanilla ice cream provided a creamy, cool contrast, enhancing every bite with its smooth texture. It was a decadent and comforting dessert that was an absolute treat.

While the Gourmet Park Kampong Bugis pop-up does not include a pet-menu, read on for a list of other pet-friendly eateries in Singapore you can head down to that sell treats for your furkids. Bon-a-pet-treat!

Other pet-friendly eateries in Singapore

Surrey Hills Grocer (Woodleigh Mall)

The Woodleigh branch of Surrey Hills Grocer features a special pet menu for cats and dogs using human-grade ingredients. Don't forget to drop by the Furry Hills section — it's like an NTUC Finest or Cold Storage for pets, stocked with a variety of treats and accessories available for purchase.

On Pause

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C62grGgS_e0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

While On Pause doesn't offer a dedicated pet menu, the place does sell gourmet pet treats from Four Paws Pantry. Your furry friends can indulge in goodies like Bork Kwa biscuits, strawberry gummies, and ondeh ondeh while you enjoy your (fur-parent) meal.

Sun Ray Cafe

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CejG9nuhh_8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Time for your pets to dig in! Sun Ray Cafe can whip up in-house food for your pets. Their offerings include minced boiled meat, muffins, and a complete bento set with rice and vegetables.

The Garden Slug

There is an entire menu just for the fur babies, titled "Awesome Pawsome", with delish treats like ribeye steak strips and a vegan pupcake. Your pets will confirm fall into a food coma right after.

