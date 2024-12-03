Peach Garden is giving away limited-edition mahjong sets, here's how you can redeem one

While Christmas is around the corner, some of us are already looking forward to the Lunar New Year.

Chinese chain Peach Garden has some promotions up its sleeve for the occasion, including the chance to redeem a free limited-edition mahjong set.

The restaurant has released the Chinese New Year 2025 Game Collectibles, where diners can collect attractive items.

Those who purchase a half or whole suckling pig can get a unique poker card deck with customised name printing. This deal started on Nov 23.

The second collectible is a 3D maze ball, made available from Dec 1 onwards. This can only be redeemed when you dine in with a child aged 12 years and below.

Finally, there is the luxe limited-edition mahjong set that is available for redemption from Dec 26 onwards.

To do so, diners not only have to purchase Peach Garden's Signature Premium Pen Cai but will also have already collected both the poker cards and 3D maze ball.

Additionally, those who manage to redeem all three collectibles will get to enjoy 70 per cent off their total bill when they dine between March 1 and 31 next year at any of Peach Garden's six outlets.

A spokesperson told AsiaOne that there are a limited number of mahjong sets at each Peach Garden outlet, so it's on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The promotion is valid until Feb 12, 2025.

