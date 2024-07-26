Win up to $800 by playing basketball or darts at Precision Showdown 2024, from Jul 27 to Aug 25 at HDB malls

In collaboration with ShopperLink and NETS, HDB is giving away an exclusive ShopperLink Sports Bag and NETS Prepaid Card with Merlion Design - so long as you participate in Precision Showdown Challenge 2024!

Starting from July 27 to August 25, test out your aiming skills at either the darts or basketball shootout challenge at a HDB mall near you, and stand to bring home the grand final prizes of a NETS Prepaid Card worth up to $800 in stored value.

Read on to find out when and where you can win these attractive prizes.

Participate and bring home exclusive gifts

That's right, you don't need to win the games to bag the rewards.

All you need to do is:

Download the ShopperLink app on the App Store or Google Play Store to join as a member, or flash a physical NETS card (such as an ATM or debit card enabled with NETS, or a NETS stored value card) to earn up to two tries at each game*



Be the first 100 to complete the challenge and one fringe activity that day



Walk away with an exclusive completion gift bundle consisting of a ShopperLink Sports Bag and a NETS Prepaid Card with Merlion design, while stocks last!

*For Bras Basah Complex only, participate in the challenge by producing a receipt with a minimum spend of $20 from any shop in Bras Basah Complex or flash a physical NETS card.

The challenges are only held for a day, so don't miss your chance to play some darts or basketball (or both!) and bring home some sweet prizes. Here's the event schedule:

Darts Competition Schedule Basketball Shootout Competition Schedule July 27 Joo Chiat Complex and 888 Plaza July 27 Vista Point July 28 Canberra Plaza and Loyang Point July 28 Pasir Ris West Plaza August 3 Depot Heights Shopping Centre and Gek Poh Shopping Centre August 2 Kitchener Complex August 4 Dawson Place August 3 Bras Basah Complex August 10 Pioneer Mall and Woodlands Mart August 11 Greenridge Shopping Centre, Sunshine Place and Kampung Admiralty August 17 Anchorvale Village and Hougang RiverCourt August 18 Buangkok Square, Rivervale Plaza and Northshore Plaza August 24 Preliminary Rounds and Finals at Oasis Terraces August 25 Preliminary Rounds and Finals at Limbang Shopping Centre

Take your shot in the competition by accumulating the highest number of points within a minute to score big at the basketball challenge. Or, keep a steady hand to aim for the highest number of points to win within ten rounds of three darts in the darts challenge.

Aside from testing your precision, you can also get into the National Day spirit by playing nostalgic games like Chapteh or Table Tennis as part of the fringe activities.

Up to $800 worth of rewards for the champions

What's a challenge without some attractive prizes?

There are three categories for each challenge, and the champion of each category will win a NETS Prepaid Card with $100 stored value!

Here are the categories:

Darts Challenge Basketball Shootout Challenge Youth Challengers between the ages of 16 to 25 years old Juniors Challengers under the age of 15 years old Veterans Challengers aged 40 years old and above Youth Challengers between the ages of 16 to 25 years old Open Challengers of all ages Open Challengers of all ages

The champions of each HDB mall are then guaranteed a spot in the grand finals where they can stand to win even bigger prizes:

1st place: NETS Prepaid Card with $800 stored value

2nd place: NETS Prepaid Card with $400 stored value

3rd place: NETS Prepaid Card with $200 stored value

The darts grand finals will be held at Oasis Terraces on August 18, from 3.30pm to 6pm. The basketball shootout grand finals will be held at Limbang Shopping Centre on August 25, from 3.30pm to 6pm.

Earn rewards as you spend at HDB Malls

Aside from the competition, don't forget to earn ShopperLink Reward Points when you spend a minimum of $10 at participating shops in HDB malls - simply by downloading the ShopperLink app!

Sign up as a ShopperLink member and scan your receipts to start earning ShopperLink Reward Points. The ShopperLink app also allows you to exchange ShopperLink Reward Points for exclusive gifts, as well as update you on special promotions and deals.

Pro tip: You can now tap your ATM or debit card for faster NETS payment when you spend at HDB malls, which means you no longer have to insert your card and key in your PIN when making NETS payments. It's convenient and secure!

With all these attractive rewards, make sure to head down to your nearest HDB mall and participate in the fun!

Follow the malls on Facebook here:

Check out the full event details below.

