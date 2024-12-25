Send help! 5 cleaning apps to use during the festive season

Living on my own these past few months has been a crash course in adulting. Whether it's managing my own laundry, cooking, or even buying home appliances, I've had to learn everything on the fly. One thing I struggle with the most, however, is keeping my place clean.

As a busy professional renting a shophouse unit close to a main road, dust seems to settle the second I put my broom away. My weekend cleaning routine is simply no match for it, and with the festive season right around the corner, I knew I had to step up my game.

Enter the world of cleaning apps and services. Here's a rundown of five options I've explored — some I've tried personally, and others come highly recommended by my friends and colleagues.

Luce SG

Services: General cleaning, deep cleaning, mattress cleaning, post-renovation cleaning

Prices: Starts from $18/hour for recurring cleaning; $16/hour for one-time cleaning

Review: Luce SG was my first foray into cleaning services when I finally moved out to my own place, and it was a game-changer. Booking was seamless via their app, and they offer a recurring option, which is perfect if you're someone who struggles to keep up with regular cleaning (guilty!).

I particularly appreciated that I could request the same cleaner for subsequent sessions, which gave me peace of mind knowing my preferences wouldn't need constant explaining.

My cleaner showed up punctually, with all the necessary supplies in tow. She worked efficiently, tackling my dusty closet and grime-covered balcony tiles like a pro. I was impressed by how thorough she was, even wiping down areas I hadn't noticed were dirty, including my shophouse windows and railings.

While their rates are slightly higher for one-time cleans, it's worth every cent for the quality of service, in my humble opinion.

Nimbus Homes

Services: Regular house cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, mould removal, painting services

Prices: Starts from $57.68 for two hours house cleaning

Review: If you're looking for a more bespoke cleaning service, Nimbus Homes has you covered. I didn't personally use them, but a friend swears by their end-to-end service. What sets Nimbus apart is their commitment to assigning a dedicated cleaner for recurring services, which helps build trust and consistency. They also bring their own cleaning supplies.

Their cleaners are trained to be detail-oriented, so if you have specific preferences — like how to fold your laundry or where to put items — they'll adapt accordingly. While it's on the pricier side, this option is ideal for those who want a hassle-free cleaning solution without micromanaging.

Helpling

Services: One-time cleaning, recurring cleaning, disinfection services, ironing

Prices: From $22/hour for one-off cleaning, $20/hr for weekly and fortnightly cleaning

Review: Helpling is perfect for anyone who values flexibility. A colleague of mine booked their service twice, and they found the process easy to follow — just key in your preferred date, time, and service type, and they'll match you with a cleaner. However, the downside is that it's random, so unless you pay extra for the same cleaner, you may get someone different each time.

During both sessions, the cleaners were punctual and professional. According to my colleague's experience, the first cleaner did a fantastic job of scrubbing down her kitchen, but the second cleaner was less thorough and missed a few spots. This inconsistency might deter some, but Helpling's competitive pricing and ease of booking make it a solid option for ad-hoc cleaning needs.

Auntie Cleaner

Services: Part-time maid services, regular cleaning, spring cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning

Prices: Between $23 to $33/hour for part-time maid services

Review: Auntie Cleaner is a great budget-friendly option. My colleague recommended it for its no-frills approach and straightforward pricing. While the app isn't as polished as some others, it gets the job done. The best part? You don't need to provide cleaning supplies — they'll bring everything, from mops to detergents.

My colleague did note that the cleaners can sometimes be late, especially during peak hours, but they make up for it with their thoroughness. This service is ideal if you're willing to trade a bit of convenience for affordability.

Sendhelper by PropertyGuru

Services: Home cleaning, handyman services, cooking services, elderly care

Prices: From $25/hour

Review: Sendhelper is a versatile platform, and they come with glowing reviews online. What struck me immediately was how intuitive the app is — I was able to book a cleaner in less than five minutes. Unlike other services, Sendhelper also lets you bundle cleaning with other home services, which is a nice touch if you're tackling multiple tasks at once.

The only drawback is that you have to provide your own materials. However, the cleaner was quick yet meticulous, leaving my home spotless in just a few hours. While the initial session focused on dusting and mopping, I appreciated that I could customise future bookings to include ironing and even air-con cleaning. I also liked that the app sends reminders about upcoming bookings, which helped me stay on track.

Final thoughts: Adulting is hard, but keeping your home clean doesn't have to be. For me, Luce SG and Sendhelper were clear standouts - both for their user-friendly apps and the quality of service provided. As we gear up for the festive season, there's no shame in outsourcing a bit of help to make sure your home is ready to welcome guests (or to just enjoy some much-needed downtime).

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.