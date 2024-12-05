Toddler suffers internal bleeding from leech after playing in Malaysia's floodwaters

Playtime in the floodwaters had disastrous consequences for one toddler in Malaysia after a leech found its way into her bladder.

The incident was shared by the girl's doctor in a clip uploaded to a Kelantan clinic's TikTok account on Sunday (Dec 1).

According to the doctor, the one-year-old girl's parents had become concerned after noticing that their daughter's diapers were soaked with blood.

Not finding any visible wound or injury on the toddler, the clinic performed a scan and discovered a leech in her bladder.

The worm had likely entered her body while she was playing in the floodwaters without a diaper on, said the doctor.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@safwapasirtumboh/video/7443292424660585746[/embed]

"Always be alert during the flood season, especially for children," read the video caption.

The leech was successfully removed after the girl underwent a medical procedure to flush her bladder, the clinic added.

Last week, videos showing children playing in floodwaters went viral on social media, sparking concerns over their health and safety.

Local health volunteers have been preparing for a possible surge in waterborne diseases, reported Reuters.

As of Tuesday, nearly 5,000 cases of infectious diseases including stomach flu, respiratory illnesses and skin infections have been detected at Kelantan relief centres, according to New Straits Times.

Kelantan is the worst-hit state by the floods, with over 90,000 evacuates seeking shelter at relief centres over the past week.

[[nid:711896]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com