10 unique condos with private pools (from $1.088m)

These days, private pools in condo units have become a rarity. Rising construction costs and smaller units often mean there just isn't enough room for one; or that homeowners aren't willing to give up precious square footage (after all, there's a big pool in the condo that they also pay for right?)

But to some homebuyers, a private pool is the best way to have a dip, without being surrounded by screaming children or over-enthusiastic freestyle splashers. Here are the few condos these days where you can still find a private pool:

Condos with private pools

Condo Tenure Completed Year Area The Luxurie 99 yrs from 15/06/2011 2015 Sengkang The Rochester Residences 99 yrs from 02/02/2005 2011 Queenstown Eastbay Freehold 2010 Bedok 38 I suites Freehold 2014 Geylang Eon Shenton 99 yrs from 06/10/2011 2017 Downtown Core 8M Residences Freehold 2016 Marine Parade City Studios Freehold 2013 Rochor Cubik Freehold 2011 Bedok Spottiswoode 18 Freehold 2014 Bukit Merah Tropika East Freehold 2016 Bedok

1. The Luxurie

The Luxurie is a mid-sized (622-unit) leasehold condo along Compassvale Drive. This project was completed in 2015, and is just across the road from Compass One.

This is the main mall servicing the area, which includes a food court and a Cold Storage — and Sengkang MRT station (NEL) is just next to the mall. This area is broadly the central hub of Sengkang; so even though it's not a mature town, residents are unlikely to feel any real inconvenience.

Unlike most developments with private pools, the ones at The Luxurie are on the ground-floor units where they extend into a Private Enclosed Space (PES).

There's a small deck around the private pools as well, which makes them interesting when hosting parties. You also have a variety of sizes to choose from if private pools are what you are after, with a one, two, three, and 4-bedder option.

As usual, don't expect much for the private pool when it comes to the smaller units. These are private jacuzzis (as termed as such on the floor plan).

With or without a private pool, units here tend to be on the larger side — even some of the one-bedders can go up to around 624 sq ft, while three-bedders can reach up to 1,722 sq ft.

Latest transactions at The Luxurie

Condo Name Price Size $PSF Date THE LUXURIE $1,800,000 1,722 $1,045 7/12/2024 THE LUXURIE $1,560,000 1,001 $1,558 4/19/2024 THE LUXURIE $1,088,000 1,001 $1,087 4/16/2024 THE LUXURIE $1,160,000 1,001 $1,159 2/19/2024

2. The Rochester Residences

The Rochester is a small (366-unit) leasehold project, located very close to The Star Vista Mall and Buona Vista MRT (EWL, CCL). This is a mixed-use project, with The Rochester Mall adding some eateries, clinics, and enrichment centres to the development.

While it's not a very big commercial component, it hardly matters since the Star Vista mall sits right across a small park space.

(Also, do keep in mind that Buona Vista is just one train stop from Holland V)

Rochester was completed in 2011, when accommodation near the One-North tech hub was quite scarce. Whilst competition has since emerged (e.g., One North Eden), Rochester still has good sources of tenants: besides the foreign workers in tech and media, the proximity of schools like NTU, INSEAD, and ESSEC means there are often student or staff tenants.

Private pools here are mainly for penthouses or largest units, and are designed to merge into outdoor terrace spaces or rooftop areas.

This means you can catch a good view of the greenery of Rochester Park, while you relax in the pool. The typical family-sized unit (1,200+ sq ft) can already reach $2.1 million though, while the larger 1,862 sq ft units cross the $3 million mark.

Latest transactions at The Rochester Residences

Condo Name Price Size $PSF Date THE ROCHESTER RESIDENCES $3,013,750 2,411 $1,250 11/12/2007

3. Eastbay

Eastbay is a boutique (40-unit) freehold project, located along Upper East Coast Road. This is a good spot for those who like lower density areas, as the surroundings are mostly low-storey walk-up apartments or landed housing. There are no tall buildings in this area, and it's a good way to live near the Katong lifestyle hub, whilst avoiding most of the noise.

While the surroundings are mostly (pricey) restaurants, a short bus ride will take you straight to the foodie haven that is Joo Chiat — so don't let the location fool you.

This place is much more convenient than it looks on paper. As an added bonus, Siglap MRT (TEL) opened within walking distance in 2023; so now it's easy to get from here to places like Parkway Parade/i12 Katong by train, if you don't want to use the bus.

Units with private pools here often have them on balcony/overhang, where you can enjoy the largely unimpeded view. Units are also quite well-priced despite the freehold status, with 1,100+ sq ft units transacting at just around $1.72 million.

That being said, do note that the nearby Katong area is chock-full of freehold boutique condos as well, and those are a bit closer to the heart of the action.

Latest transactions at Eastbay

Condo Name Price Size $PSF Date EASTBAY $1,800,000 1,496 $1,203 19/7/22 EASTBAY $1,191,000 1,033 $1,153 7/9/20

4. 38 I Suites

38 I Suites is a freehold project with just 120 units, completed 2014. This project seems clearly tailored toward young professionals or single expats: most units are one-bedders that range from 398 to 495 sq ft or two-bedders from 570 to 861 sq ft. Only the largest penthouse units reach up to 1,335 sq ft.

38 I Suites is near the boundary where East Coast/Marine Parade meets Paya Lebar. It's situated along Haig Road (quite famous for all the Haig Road Market & Food Centre), and within walking distance to KINEX mall.

Access to Paya Lebar is closer than it seems: while it's too far to walk, numerous bus services like 134 will get you to Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) in just a few minutes. From here, you have access to the Paya Lebar MRT station (EWL, CCL). PLQ is a major commercial hub, with multiple malls, Grade A office spaces, food courts, etc.

Private pools here come with the penthouse units, and merge into private roof terraces. This also blends with the open-plan layouts and picture windows, which mitigate the density of the urban surroundings. These units are available in a 1 or 2-bedder layout, which can go up to 1,356 sq ft in size.

Due to the smaller unit sizes and lower quantum (e.g., a 667 sq ft unit here can transact for just $1.25 million).

Latest transactions at 38 I Suites

Condo Name Price Size $PSF Date 38 I SUITES $1,345,000 1,076 $1,250 2/12/21 38 I SUITES $1,300,000 1,076 $1,208 17/8/21 38 I SUITES $950,000 1,076 $883 20/2/20

5. Eon Shenton

Eon Shenton is a fairly new leasehold project (built in 2017), situated right along Shenton Way. This 132-unit project will be right across the road from Prince Edward MRT station (CCL), once it opens in 2026.

In the meantime, both Tanjong Pagar (EWL) and Shenton Way (TEL) stations are within walking distance. Being in the heart of the CBD, most amenities are close by, with the nearest malls being 100 AM and the Icon Village strip.

(If you want less fancy food, Maxwell Food Centre is also quite close, as is Tanjong Pagar Plaza).

There isn't much else to say about the location, other than that it's fantastic for those who need to work (or want to rent out) within the CBD. The natural tradeoff for this location, however, is the lack of greenery and constant traffic; keep in mind this project faces Anson Road on one side, and Shenton Way on the other.

As for the units with private pools, these come in a variety of 2 and 3-bedroom options. Some are on the same floor, while others are duplex penthouse options. As you would expect from the CBD location, however, units here can be pricey, with even 538 sq ft shoebox units able to reach $1.28 million.

Latest transactions at Eon Shenton

Condo Name Price Size $PSF Date EON SHENTON $1,685,700 1,087 $1,551 23/5/12 EON SHENTON $2,369,492 1,087 $2,180 23/4/12

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.