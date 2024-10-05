5 lesser-known freehold 3-bedroom condos under $2 million

This week, we're looking at five three-bedroom condos priced under $2 million. While these developments may fly under the radar, they offer both space and affordability.

As a bonus, these are also freehold properties (some with 999-year leases), which would suit those looking for a long-term hold.

Missed last week? You can view the previous issue here.

You can also join our free weekly newsletter so you stay up to date on our latest curations weekly.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

1. Coastal View Residences

$1,450,000

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 179 Jalan Loyang Besar Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 1,152 SQFT $PSF $1,258.68 PSF Developer Sustained Land Pte Ltd TOP 2009

While Pasir Ris has seen significant upgrades over the past decade, Coastal View Residences remains tucked away in a tranquil, leafy part of the neighbourhood. Just a short walk from the scenic Pasir Ris Beach, it's also within a 15-minute stroll to the newly revamped Downtown East, offering a wide range of dining options and grocery stores.

The main drawback is its distance from public transport - Pasir Ris MRT Station (East-West Line) is a 27-minute walk away, as are malls like White Sands and Pasir Ris Mall (you'd probably want to take the bus).

Inside, the 1,152 sq ft unit features an efficient, squarish layout with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a well-sized living area that opens up to a balcony. The kitchen is functional, with an enclosed yard, utility room, and WC-a layout that would appeal to families with a helper. While all three bedrooms come with bay windows, each room can comfortably fit a double bed.

Additionally, the unit overlooks the neighbouring landed enclave, offering unblocked views of the skyline and ample natural light. The good thing is that there is no west sun in this unit.

2. The Addition

$1,930,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 21 Meyappa Chettiar Road Tenure Freehold Size 947 SQFT $PSF $2,038.01 PSF Developer Oxley Holdings Limited TOP 2023

The Addition is a boutique project in RCR Singapore, and its standout feature is its location - just a three-minute walk from Potong Pasir MRT Station (North-East Line) and The Poiz Centre, offering both dining options and a supermarket.

Other nearby amenities include The Venue Shoppes and the Potong Pasir Avenue 1 Market & Food Centre, making daily conveniences easily accessible. Its central location allows seamless connectivity across the island.

Families will find the proximity to renowned schools such as St. Andrew's Junior School, Cedar Primary School, and Maris Stella High School appealing.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, the nearby park connector links to Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Kallang Riverside Park.

Though compact at 947 square feet, the unit makes the most of its space with an efficient, squarish layout featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a study alcove, which can be combined with a common bedroom for more space.

3. The Nclave

$1,740,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 83 Lorong N Telok Kurau Tenure Freehold Size 1,044 SQFT $PSF $1,666.67 PSF Developer Roxy Homes Pte Ltd TOP 2008

While I can't say I'm a fan of the name, The Nclave is a boutique development situated in the quiet, landed estate of Telok Kurau, District 15. Located within a 15-minute walk of Marine Terrace MRT Station (Thomson-East Coast Line), you do have access to local amenities such as the 50A Marine Terrace Market and a variety of eateries along East Coast Road.

The nearby park connector provides an easy route to East Coast Park, a popular spot for outdoor activities. Tao Nan School is also within a one kilometre radius, which may be of interest to families with school-aged children.

At 1,044 square feet, the unit has a straightforward layout with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a living and dining area that opens to a small planter.

4. Escada View

$1,490,000

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 53 Lengkong Empat Tenure Freehold Size 1,163 SQFT $PSF $1,281.17 PSF Developer Escada Development Pte Ltd TOP 1997

Escada View is located about an 11-minute walk from Kembangan MRT Station, and the area offers convenient access to nearby eateries. While the park connector leading to East Coast Park is close by, it's worth noting that the beach is quite a distance away.

At 1,163 square feet, the unit stands out for its practical layout, with no balcony, meaning all the space is fully utilised for living areas. It features three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a squarish kitchen with an enclosable yard. The common area is generous, and the foyer offers additional storage space for shoes and other items.

The current owners have also recently renovated the unit, adding built-in carpentry for extra storage and functionality.

5. The Amston

$1,850,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 130A Hillview Avenue Tenure 999-year Leasehold Size 1,292 SQFT $PSF $1,431.89 PSF Developer Amston Properties Pte Ltd TOP 1998

Hillview may not appeal to everyone, but for those seeking a peaceful retreat, The Amston is worth considering. Tucked between Bukit Gombak Hill and Bukit Batok Hill, the development offers views of the surrounding landed estate and a tranquil environment.

Hillview MRT Station (Downtown Line) and HillV2 are a 16-minute walk away, and the project is near the park connector that leads to Bukit Batok Town Park, Bukit Batok Nature Park, Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and the Rail Corridor-perfect for those who appreciate greenery.

At 1,292 square feet, the unit offers three well-sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, and the kitchen is complemented by a separate yard. Also with no balcony, almost the entire area is optimised for indoor living space.

ALSO READ: 5 cheapest 4-bedroom condo units priced under $2m in 2024

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.