Why Facebook shareholders shouldn't panic

I woke up last Thursday to a rude surprise. My shares of Facebook had fallen 6 per cent in a single trading session, following the company's 2019 fourth-quarter earnings results. A big jump in expenses during the quarter was the culprit.

However, after reassessing Facebook's position, I think the decline was unwarranted. In fact, I feel more optimistic than ever for the social network's long term prospects and am more than happy to hold onto my shares.

WHY INVESTORS HAVE BEEN PUT OFF

Before discussing the reasons why I am bullish about Facebook, let me first say that I acknowledge that there are very real reasons why the broader market is sceptical of Facebook.

The first possible reason is that Facebook carries a degree of regulatory risk. We can't sugarcoat that.

In recent months, Facebook incurred a US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) fine from the Federal Trade Commission due to a privacy breach and had to pay a US$550 million settlement for collecting users' facial recognition data. In addition, there have also been a few threats from European regulatory bodies.

These regulatory concerns are, in turn, the reason why Facebook's expenses have skyrocketed. The company has spent big hiring thousands of employees to update its platform and make it safer for users.

The second reason is Facebook's decelerating growth. Facebook enjoyed 36 per cent annualised top-line growth over the last 3 years. However, that growth has since decelerated. Shareholders who have been accustomed to the 30 per cent-plus growth rate may have been disappointed by the latest figures.

Despite these two factors, I think Zuckerberg's brainchild is still a great investment. Here's why.

THE NUMBERS ARE STILL REALLY GOOD

Despite a slight deceleration in growth in recent times, Facebook is still posting solid numbers.