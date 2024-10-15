First-generation trains that remain reliable can continue to be used: Chee Hong Tat

First-generation Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) trains that remain reliable can continue to be used if they have not exceeded the total service life of 38 years, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 15).

In a ministerial statement, he addressed a series of parliamentary questions on the East-West Line MRT disruptions that took place last month.

Responding to questions on first-gen trains' operations and maintenance by Workers' Party MPs Gerald Giam and Dennis Tan, Chee said that the total service life of the trains — 38 years — had been determined by an independent assessor, which evaluated the trains' structural integrity, in 2012.

"The reliability of a train depends on several factors, and not only on its age alone," he said.

Chee explained that under the New Rail Financing Framework, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) owns rail operating assets such as the train fleet while rail operators are responsible for maintaining, deploying, and operating the assets.

In 2018 and 2020, LTA purchased a total of 106 new R151 trains to replace the North-South and East-West Lines' first-generation trains, including the KHI fleet.

The first batch of three R151 trains was handed over to rail operator SMRT and put into service in June 2023, with new trains progressively handed over at a rate of about two trains per month.

So far, 34 R151 trains have been handed over to SMRT, said Chee.

"The plan is to replace all the KHI trains with the new R151 trains by end-2026, before they reach their 38-year service mark."

On Sept 25, the axle box of a faulty first-generation KHI train — which had been in service for more than 35 years — fell, damaging trackside equipment and a 2.55km stretch of track between Dover station and the Ulu Pandan depot.

This caused a six-day train service disruption between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations, affecting a total of approximately three million passenger journeys.

In his ministerial statement, Chee also said that the root cause of the of the axle box failure, fault detection and incident handling procedures will be investigated by LTA with support by an Expert Advisory Panel.

The Ministry of Transport's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau will also be conducting an independent safety investigation, he added.

"We expect the investigations to be completed in the next few months, and the findings will be released publicly.

"LTA will mete out penalties if the investigations reveal lapses."

