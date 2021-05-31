Routine, large-scale, fast and simple Covid-19 testing will be new normal regardless of symptoms: PM Lee

Proactive testing regardless of symptoms will be part of the new normal, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Monday (May 31).

Singapore will "routinely and regularly test people who appear well, in normal work or social or community settings, to make these places safe," he said.

Currently, Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) is conducted for a number of places with higher risk settings.

These include migrant worker dormitories, construction worksites, shipyards, air and sea ports, hospitals and nursing homes.

As tests get cheaper and faster, more routine tests will be done in workplaces like offices, restaurants and shopping malls, he said.

Additionally, there will be routine tests on individuals whose occupations involve close contact with many people, and could result in superspreading events.

"Extensive testing will give us confidence to resume larger-scale events or gatherings," he said.

One example is to deploy fast and easy tests before a religious service, a football game, a concert, or a wedding reception. That way, participants can be assured that the event is Covid-19 safe.

