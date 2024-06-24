Taking a taxi from Changi Airport or Mandai attractions? Higher surcharges to be made permanent from July 1

SINGAPORE – Location surcharge hikes introduced on a temporary basis in 2022 for taxi rides starting from Changi Airport, as well as attractions at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, will be made permanent from July 1.

This means passengers taking a taxi from Changi Airport, Changi Airport Freight Centre, Airport Police Station and the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore will continue to pay an additional $8 between 5pm and 11.59pm or an additional $6 during other times.

For taxi rides starting from the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders and Bird Paradise, passengers will still pay a surcharge if they are picked up between 1pm and 11.59pm, but the cost has been increased to $5.

Currently, passengers pay a $3 surcharge for pick-up at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve attractions during those hours.

The permanent fare hikes were announced on June 24 on Facebook by Singapore’s largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro, and taxi firm Strides Premier. The other two taxi operators, Trans-Cab and Prime, announced the changes in notices published in the Business Times on June 24.

In response to queries, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said: “Location surcharges for taxis are imposed by the organisations managing those areas, not set by the taxi companies.”

“These organisations have to inform the Land Transport Authority before implementing or making any changes to the surcharges,” the spokesperson added.

The Straits Times has contacted Changi Airport Group and Mandai Wildlife Group for comment.

First introduced in May 2022, the increase in the location surcharge for taxi rides from Changi Airport came amid reluctance from cabbies to go to the airport to pick up passengers.

This was despite a revival in international air travel post-pandemic.

Before the fare hike, the surcharge was $5 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm to 11.59pm, and $3 at all other times.

At the time, taxi drivers said more money could be made in the Central Business District and at night, and with the high fuel costs then, they found no reason to go all the way to the airport, where they risked long periods of waiting with engines switched on.

The hope was that by raising the location surcharge by $3, it would attract more cabbies to go to Changi.

Initially, the increase in the surcharge was couched as a temporary one and was supposed to last only six weeks.

However, this temporary hike was extended multiple times, with the latest extension slated to end on June 30.

Similarly, the location surcharge for taxi rides from attractions at Mandai Wildlife Reserve was introduced in August 2022 on a temporary basis. The surcharge was also extended multiple times over the past two years.

