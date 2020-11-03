Unfair or understandable? Netizens debate Robinsons' change in voucher terms

From disgruntled vendors to anxious mattress buyers, it hasn't exactly been a graceful exit for Robinsons thus far. And it seems that the drama isn't over yet.

Following its announcement on Oct 30 that it would be closing its remaining two outlets in Singapore for good, Robinsons dropped another bomb on customers that had many crying foul: those who wanted to redeem their vouchers would now have to spend at least double the voucher amount.

The new minimum spend policy took effect from Oct 30 and applies to both Al-Futtaim Retail Asia gift vouchers and Robinsons gift cards, according to notices put up in-store.

Many customers decried the new spending requirements and took to leaving irate comments under Robinsons' recent Facebook posts.

Some took issue with the fact that the spending requirement had not been specified on the vouchers. Others pointed out that hitting the minimum spend would be an issue, what with the snaking queues to enter the stores and empty shelves resulting from the mad rush of multiple vendors to take their stock back.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

However, there were also a number of netizens defending Robinsons and calling for customers to cut them some slack.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While Robinsons gift cards can only be used at, well, Robinsons outlets, those holding Al-Futtaim Retail Asia gift vouchers need not panic.

Besides Robinsons, the vouchers are also accepted at the group's other retail stores, such as Marks & Spencer, Zara, Royal Sporting House, Lacoste and Massimo Dutti.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com