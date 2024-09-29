What to look out for before driving to Malaysia when VEP starts on Oct 1

SINGAPORE — From Oct 1, all foreign-registered vehicles entering Johor from Singapore must have a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), though those without one can still enter the country, but receive a warning.

If you have not already registered for your permit, you can find out more here.

If you already have registered for one, or activated the RFID tag, here are some things to look out for before you drive into Malaysia on Oct 1.

1. Activation of RFID tag

Log into the TCSens portal at vepams.jpj.gov.my. Under the "VEP Tag Application" tab, make sure that your tag is activated.

Check the TCSens portal and make sure that your VEP RFID tag is activated. PHOTO: Screengrab/TCSens

Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced on Sept 27 that those who have yet to install their VEP radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on their vehicles will still be allowed to enter Malaysia as the VEP enforcement "will be implemented in phases".

Private car owners without an activated tag may be reminded by JPJ officers at Malaysia’s land checkpoints to immediately register, install and activate their tags, and will be issued warning notices before they leave Malaysia.

2. Linked Touch ‘n Go account

You would have downloaded and activated your Touch ‘n Go eWallet by now. The RFID tag is linked to this eWallet, which can be used to pay for your toll fees and road charges in Malaysia.

Click on “More” on the main page of the Touch ‘n Go app, and then the “RFID” option, to check if your VEP is linked to your Touch ‘n Go app. PHOTO: Screengrab/Touch ‘n Go

To check if the two are linked, you can click on the "More" tab in the Touch ‘n Go app, and then "RFID" under the Transport section. It would bring you to a page showing details of your linked vehicle, including the tag ID. Make sure "Active" is displayed near the top right corner of that page.

If "Active" is displayed near the top right corner of this page, your VEP is linked to your Touch ‘n Go account. PHOTO: Screengrab/Touch ‘n Go

Also, remember to top up your eWallet.

3. Paying toll fees at the Malaysian checkpoint

While you typically would tap your physical Touch ‘n Go card on the scanners at the immigration booth to pay your toll fees, these payments should be done automatically via the RFID tag and the linked eWallet if the tag is activated and linked to Touch ‘n Go.

You can click on "Transactions" on the Touch ‘n Go app to track your payments.

You can also use your VEP RFID tag to pay for highway toll charges, by using the designated RFID lanes on the highways. They would be marked with a white signboard with "MyRFID".

It would be good to keep a physical Touch ‘n Go card with enough stored value, just in case.

Those with enquiries about VEP should e-mail aduanvep@jpj.gov.my.

