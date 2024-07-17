Workers' Party names new office bearers: Jamus Lim is youth wing president, Louis Chua leads media team

SINGAPORE — The Workers' Party (WP) has named its new office bearers who will lead the party into the next general election, after party polls in June that saw few changes to its top decision-making body.

In a statement on July 17, the party announced the co-opting of lawyer Fadli Fawzi as one of four deputy organising secretaries. He was fielded as part of the WP team in Marine Parade GRC in the last general election.

Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua is now head of the media team, while his GRC mate Jamus Lim is youth wing president.

The media role was previously held by former Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera, and the youth wing was previously led by former East Coast GRC candidate Nicole Seah. They left the party in 2023 after a video emerged of them sharing an intimate moment.

Former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian is deputy head of the media team, a role previously held by Chua. Lee, currently a town councillor on the Sengkang Town Council, was elected into the party's central executive committee (CEC) after a hiatus of four years.

The 17-member CEC met on July 16, slightly more than two weeks after it was elected on June 30, approving the appointments that remain mostly the same as those in the previous committee.

Party chief Pritam Singh was previously re-elected as secretary-general, while Sylvia Lim was returned to her post as chair.

Other party members who retained their appointments include Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap who is vice-chair, and Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru who keeps her treasurer post.

Former Marine Parade GRC candidate Nathaniel Koh continues as deputy treasurer, Hougang MP Dennis Tan as organising secretary, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam as head of policy research, and Dr Lim as deputy head of policy research.

Meanwhile, former East Coast GRC candidate Kenneth Foo, Ang Boon Yaw and Tan Khong Soon remain as deputy organising secretaries.

Ang is a lawyer who started volunteering with the party in 2012, while Tan was legislative assistant to former party chief Low Thia Khiang.

Low was also elected into the CEC on June 30, and continues to serve as a member with no appointments, said the WP statement.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.