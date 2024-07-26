Daily roundup: F1 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up released — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Kylie Minogue, OneRepublic, BabyMonster: F1 Singapore Grand Prix entertainment line-up released

Formula 1 returns to Singapore in less than two months, and the entertainment line-up for the weekend has now been released... » READ MORE

2. 'I just want my baby back': Woman's pet corgi dies after falling off grooming table

A woman was left devastated after her pet corgi died on Wednesday (July 24) while under the care of pet grooming business Pawkins.

The dog, wearing a leash tethered to the grooming arm, slipped off the table and was left hanging by its neck... » READ MORE

3. BYD builds on its sales success in Singapore with the launch of its new flagship showroom at Alexandra

Vantage Automotive, the authorised distributor of BYD cars in Singapore, has opened a new flagship showroom for the Chinese brand... » READ MORE

4. 'He was more anxious than the mum': Jackson Wang protects baby at crowded Malaysia event, gives LV bag to couple

Jackson Wang attended the grand opening of the Louis Vuitton (LV) store at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur yesterday (July 24) and was greeted with enthusiastic crowds who had waited for him at the entrance of the mall... » READ MORE

