Daily roundup: Fewer couples tie the knot in 2023 after surge in 2022 — and other top stories today

1. Fewer couples tie the knot in 2023 after surge in 2022: MSF survey

The post-pandemic wedding rush is over, as fewer couples tied the knot in 2023. A total of 28,310 couples registered their marriages in 2023, a 3.7 per cent fall from the record high of 29,389 marriages in 2022.

The data was contained in the inaugural Family Trends Report published by the Ministry of Social and Family Development on July 15... » READ MORE

2. 'Invested between $200k and $300k': Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin opens seafood restaurant in Singapore

Taiwanese host Hsu Nai-lin is the latest in a list of celebrities who have ventured into the food and beverage business in Singapore.

The 65-year-old was in town on Friday (July 12) to visit seafood restaurant The First Stop, of which he is a partner... » READ MORE

3. Video of woman sending brother to 'resort island Tekong' evokes NS nostalgia among netizens

One of the most unforgettable experiences for any Singaporean going through National Service is setting foot on Pulau Tekong for the first time.

To document the occasion, TikTok user JH uploaded a video on July 6 of her brother's enlistment day... » READ MORE

4. 'Buay tahan': Jack Neo recounts almost firing actress on set

The 64-year-old shared with host-actress Xixi Lim in the latest episode of Just Swipe Lah released on July 12 that he had once almost fired an actress on set.

"There was once where I really buay tahan (can't stand it) and was close to firing someone. It was Cynthia Kuang from Long Long Time Ago 2," Jack revealed... » READ MORE