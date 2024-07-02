Daily roundup: Ninja Van cuts 5% of workforce in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ninja Van cuts 5% of workforce in Singapore

Logistics technology company Ninja Van has laid off 5 per cent of its workforce in Singapore, it said on July 1, as the firm retools itself for its expansion into new logistics segments that was announced in April... » READ MORE

2. 'Completely our fault': Boss of Jurong pet grooming business shutters store after employee uses cable tie on dog's mouth

She sent her dog for a grooming session, but was horrified to see a cable tie being used on her pet's mouth.

Horrified, pet owner Lim Zhiyi took to Facebook on June 29 to share her experience with First Class Pets at Jalan Jurong Kechil... » READ MORE

3. Looking for a budget meal? More coffee shops to offer affordable food options and accept CDC vouchers

Foodies looking for more bang for the buck can rejoice as more coffee shops in Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates are set to offer budget meals... » READ MORE

4. Boy from Psy's Gangnam Style music video now 19, a singer himself

K-pop is popular around the world nowadays, but before BTS and Blackpink, many people's first introduction to the music came through Psy... » READ MORE

