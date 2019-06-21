Hong Kong lets protesters' deadline to scrap extradition Bill pass, setting stage for further demos

HONG KONG - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam appeared to ignore a Thursday (June 20) deadline set by some protesters to withdraw an extradition Bill that she promoted then postponed, setting the stage for a new wave of demonstrations in the Chinese-ruled city.

Mrs Lam has suspended the Bill, which would allow criminal suspects in the former British colony to be extradited to mainland China for trial, but some student groups called on her to axe it altogether, setting the Thursday, 5pm deadline.

They are also demanding that the government drop all charges against those arrested during last week's protests, charge police with what they describe as violent action, and stop referring to the protests as a riot.

The activists pledged to surround the Legislative Council on Friday if their demands were not met, which would reignite tension in the financial hub and raise new questions about the Beijing-backed Mrs Lam's ability to lead the city.