The Adventures of Asterix getting a first-ever animated series on Netflix

It looks like The Adventures of Asterix is going to be jumping out of the comic books and onto the screens.

Netflix is creating the first-ever animated limited series based on the iconic French comic book with playwright Alain Chabat and French publishing house Hachette’s Les Editions Albert René (via Deadline).

The one-off series will be based on Asterix and the Big Fight where the Romans, after being constantly embarrassed by Asterix, organises a brawl with rival Gaulish chiefs and try to fix the result through the use of magic potions.

The Adventures of Asterix is originally a French series about Gaulish warriors who have adventures and fight the Roman Republic during the era of Julius Caesar.

The series first appeared in the French-Belgian comics magazine Pilote in 1959. As of 2019, 38 volumes have been released, with the most recent release being in October 2019.

The Asterix 3D animated series will be made in France and will be streamed on Netflix around the world in 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.