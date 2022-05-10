Apple's director of machine learning resigns due to return to work policy

Apple's return to work policy has reportedly led to the resignation of a senior executive.

@ZoeSchiffer of The Verge shared that Ian Goodfellow, Apple's director of machine learning, has resigned due to the company's return to work policy. Apparently, Goodfellow wrote in a note to staff he believes strongly that more flexibility would have been the best policy for the team.

Apple begun asking employees to return to office last month with a three-day-in-office policy being enforced from May 23. It is said that many employees are unhappy with the company's decision.

Goodfellow joined Apple in March 2019 as the director of machine learning and leads the Special Projects Group. He is known for introducing generative adversarial networks (GANs), a class of machine learning systems that’s now widely used by tech companies, including Google and Facebook.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.