Ethical hackers to test 12 systems in third Government Bug Bounty Programme

Ethical hackers will look for online vulnerabilities or "bugs" in 12 internet-facing government systems in the third edition of a bug bounty programme, which will take place from Nov 18 to Dec 8, said the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

In a statement on Monday (Nov 11), GovTech said that in this third Government Bug Bounty Programme (BBP), which it will be conducting together with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), a new special bonus of US$500 (S$680) will be awarded to participants to find bugs in mobile applications.

It was decided that the bonus be awarded due to the increased complexities involved in the process of finding bugs in mobile apps, said GovTech.

This bonus will be in addition to the typical rewards given out for the programme which range from US$250 to US$10,000, depending on the severity of the discovered vulnerability.

GovTech said that the 12 systems to be tested include the Ministry of Home Affairs' eFocus and iWitness web services, the Health Promotion Board's HealthHub app, the Land Transport Authority's website and MyTransport.Sgapp, as well as the myTax Portal from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

The other six are the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's ACRA On The Go app and Bizfile web service, the National Environment Agency's myENV app, the OneService app from the Ministry of National Development, and the SingStat website and SingStat app.