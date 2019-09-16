First 3D-printed features to be used in HDB estates

For the first time, 3D printing will be used to build landscape furniture and architectural finishes - such as a bench or a pavilion - in a Housing Board (HDB) estate.

They will feature in the upcoming Tengah and Bidadari estates.

In the long term, the technology could be used to build high-rise homes here. HDB is studying the feasibility of 3D-printed flats, including whether they will remain stable in Singapore's climate.

The use of 3D printing would not only allow for faster, cheaper and less labour-intensive construction of buildings but could also allow for more unconventional designs than traditional precast methods.