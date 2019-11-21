Huawei to match Google's mobile services by 2020 to support more Android apps on its phones

Huawei may soon be able to offer Android developers a full range of the essential mobile services required for their apps like the ones provided by Google.

This would allow more Android apps to work on new Huawei phones affected by a ban that forbids the use of Google mobile services on these handsets.

Mr Zhang Ping'an, president of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service told The Straits Times in an interview at Huawei's Asia-Pacific Developer Day last Wednesday (Nov 13) that Huawei Mobile Services can "replace 90 per cent of Google Mobile Services by December".

These mobile services from Google and Huawei are used by developers to enable key functions in their mobile apps to, for instance, show a location on a map or to save data to the cloud.

Currently, there are 24 software kits in Huawei Mobile Services to help developers with functions such as in-app purchases, mapping, displaying advertisements and more.

Mr Zhang added that the Chinese smartphone maker will have all the essential application programming interfaces (APIs) - required by developers to make their apps work - by the next quarter.

Huawei has had to build up its own mobile services due to a United States government ban in May that forbids American firms from doing business with the firm. The ban means that Huawei cannot integrate Google's apps and services in its latest smartphones.

The flagship Mate 30 series smartphones are the first Huawei phones to be affected by the US ban.