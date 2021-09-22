iPhone with in-display Touch ID and foldable model reportedly delayed

An iPhone with an in-display Touch ID and a foldable model may arrive later than initially expected.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo updated the timeline on the arrival of the iPhone with in-display Touch. He now believes Apple will introduce the feature in the second half of 2023 due to delays in its development.

Earlier this year, there were rumours about the in-display Touch ID coming to the iPhone 13. However, Bloomberg claims it will not make the cut this year and may appear on future low-end iPhone models.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now expects Apple to introduce in-display Touch ID on the iPhone in 2023 after previously predicting a 2022 debut, due to slow progress in development. Kuo also expects Apple to introduce their first foldable iPhone in 2024. Render from @atuos_user pic.twitter.com/D2ZrMoCh3b — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) September 20, 2021

For the foldable iPhone, Kuo says it has been pushed back to 2024 for similar reasons. In his March investor note, Kuo wrote that Apple could launch the foldable iPhone in 2023 and should come with a 7.5 to 8 inch display.

He cautioned that the 2023 timeline is dependent on whether Apple could resolve "key technology and mass production issues".

Kuo also reiterates his prediction that Apple is likely to adopt a punch-hole display and 48MP camera for the iPhone 14 Pro next year .

READ ALSO: PSA: 4K ProRes not available on iPhone 13 Pro models with 128GB storage

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.