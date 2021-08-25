Sony has released an updated PlayStation 5 model that features several interesting design changes

According to a recent article done up by Australian tech publication Press Start (cheers!), gamers who are currently in the market for a new PlayStation 5 console (there are probably a lot of us) might have a little extra something to look forward to if we manage to pick one up somewhere down the line.

Apparently, Sony has released an updated model of their next-gen console that features a couple of design revisions, although the most notable change concerns the base stand.

Admittedly, this bit isn't exactly news to us - a Japanese source had previously revealed that they (Sony) were tweaking the design such that users wouldn't need a screwdriver to open up the console, but what they didn't say was that this change would apply to the normal "disc" versions of the PS5 as well.

For a time, it was believed that this updated base stand would only be for the digital editions of the console, which does away with a physical disc drive in favour of a sleeker and lighter form factor.

However, as luck and Sony's goodwill would have it, they've done us one better and applied the design tweak across the board, replacing the original slotted screw with a new one that features a grip around the head.

This means users will be able to remove it by hand without the need for a screwdriver, though of course, you will still need one to access the optional M.2 SSD.

Apart from the base stand, this updated console model includes two other changes, in addition to it mysteriously being 300g lighter than its original iteration. The first of these is a new model number: CFI-1102A (the original PS5 model number was CFI-1000). Second, it would also seem that the clamp design is a little different too, as Twitter user B (@bdp2007) highlighted in their recent post.

Presently, this updated PS5 model has only been seen in Australia and several areas in the United States, though of course, the ongoing supply issues means you'll still have to fight tooth and nail to acquire one.

Nevertheless, this is a small but welcome design tweak from the company - such quality of life improvements are always good to have around.

