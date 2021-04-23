Third-party apps can use the new iPad Pro's Center Stage camera feature

Apple introduced a new camera feature, Center Stage on the iPad Pro (2021) models where machine learning is used to automatically pan (digitally) the 12MP front-facing camera as the user moves and even zoom in/out.

However, Apple didn't mention during the launch event whether it will be supported on third party apps such as Zoom.

iOS developer Federico Viticci shared on Twitter that the Center Stage is not exclusive to FaceTime video calls. Third-party apps can use Center Stage via an API to toggle it on/off. The iPad Pro's product page also mentioned that Center Stage works with FaceTime and other video conferencing apps.

The new iPad Pros will be available to order starting April 30, 2021 with retail availability beginning in “the second half of May”. Prices start from $1,199 for the 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) and $1,649 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.