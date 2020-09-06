Time to visit Neopia once again with Neopets mobile open beta

It's time to once again return to the world of Neopia with the new Neopets mobile site.

It was announced on the company's official Twitter that the mobile site is currently in open beta and while it doesn't "have all of Neopia moved over yet", the team at Neopets "hope you enjoy the new direction of Neopets so far".

https://twitter.com/Neopets/status/1268936882450300928

Incredibly popular in the early 2000s, Neopets allowed players to create and raise their very own virtual pets by journeying through the many worlds offered in the site and playing the many Flash games available. Players could also make friends through forums and guilds.

Though its popularity has been on a decline the past few years, Neopets still retains a loyal following, especially among young women who credited the site with helping them learn how to code.

The creators of Neopets sold it to Viacom in 2005, who in turn sold it to JumpStart Games Inc.

Aside from a mobile site, fans of Neopets can also look forward to an animated TV series that is currently in development.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.