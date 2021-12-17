Ubisoft has announced a remake of Splinter Cell is in development

Finally! Y ears of fans asking for a new Splinter Cell game have finally paid off.

Ubisoft has announced that it's developing a remake of Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell (2002). The company announced this project in the strangest of ways — with a developer interview blog post and a YouTube developer video.

Watch the announcement below:

The Splinter Cell remake will be developed by Ubisoft Toronto, the studio behind Far Cry 6.

The 2002 game is being remade in Ubisoft's Snowdrop game engine, which is also being used for the company's upcoming Avatar and Star Wars games. Unlike Ubisoft Toronto's recent releases, the game will not be open world.

On the remake, the studio says:

"Although we're still in the very earliest stages of development, what we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity."

"So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world."

As for new Splinter Cell games that aren't remakes, the company confirmed that, "With this remake, we are building a solid base for the future of Splinter Cell."

That is by no means concrete confirmation of future Splinter Cell games, but it's clear that Ubisoft is finally paying attention to the franchise's fans. Netflix and Ubisoft are also working on a Splinter Cell anime series, which will probably arrive before the remake.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.