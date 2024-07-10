'Hello abang': Exo's Lay Zhang dines at sidewalk restaurant in KL, netizens say he's 'so Malaysian'

He blended in with the locals so well that netizens said they wouldn't have noticed him easily.

Chinese singer Lay Zhang, who made his showbiz debut as part of the popular K-pop boy group Exo, is currently in Kuala Lumpur for his World Tour Grandline 4: Step concert tonight (July 10), and he was seen dining at the sidewalk outside Grand Sky restaurant located along Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang.

Videos show the 32-year-old dressed in casual black attire with a cap on and his mask down.

Scrolling weibo and i saw abang Lay🥹 i hope Yixing ate well! Cr: CHAIANDJING pic.twitter.com/rEz4skLNzk — ♡ 'ㅅ' ♡ (@BAEK0FF) July 10, 2024

Some lucky fans also managed to snap photos with the star.

One netizen on X joked: "Lay lepak (hanging out). So Malaysian."

Lay lepak. So Malaysian. ㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/nQAEPZc7gb — Abg Lay, here I come! (@kimXXXjunmyeon) July 9, 2024

Another playfully remarked: "Just live here, you look so much like a local."

Others called him abang - a Malay term similar to the Korean word "oppa" - referencing his playful remark when he arrived in Malaysia on July 8.

Lay had spotted a billboard advertisement of himself then, and posted a photo of it on his Instagram broadcast channel, saying: "Hello Abang Lay!"

He will perform in Yokohama, Japan, on July 13.

[[nid:692441]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.