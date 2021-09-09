COE: Cat A and B continue upward climb while Cat E slips; Cat C holds steady

Cat A COE - Premiums climb $311

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In the first round of bidding for September, the COE premium for Cat A and Cat B continued to climb, while the premium for Cat E took a small slip.Dealers may have been bidding higher this session in order to meet increased orders from the various National Day promotions run last month. This could also explain the sustained high number of bids received this session when compared to the last.

Premiums for Cat A, for cars up to 1,600cc in engine capacity and with an output of no more than 130bhp, increased by $311 (0.7 per cent) and ended at $47,000 this bidding round.

This latest climb has brought premiums for the category up to 10.2 per cent above the 12-month trailing average.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 40 per cent. This figure has averaged 41 per cent for Cat A in the last 12 months.

Cat B COE - Premiums now highest since 2015

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Premiums for Cat B, for larger cars with more than 130bhp or engine displacements larger than 1,600cc, take the headline this session by continuing their spectacular climb last session with yet another upward bump this round.

The premium for this session rose by $1,599 (2.6 per cent) to reach $62,600, the highest seen since July of 2015.

This lastest climb has brought premiums for the category up to 24.9 per cent above the 12-month trailing average.

The total number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the quota available by 37 per cent, lower than the 12-month average of 43 per cent.

Cat C COE - Holding steady

Premiums for Cat C, for goods vehicles and buses, fell by $9 (0.02 per cent), closing at $40,001.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 73 per cent, lower than the 12-month trailing average of 80 per cent.

Cat E COE - Easing off that high

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In Cat E, the open category, premiums fell from last session's high by $201 (0.3 per cent), closing at $64,700.

The premium for this bidding round now stands at an impressive 26 per cent above the 12-month trailing average and is at the 96th percentile of the premiums of the last 12 months.

The number of unsuccessful bids this round exceeded the available quota by 90 per cent, far higher than the 12-month trailing average of 60 per cent. Get data on past COE bidding exercises at our COE bidding results page.

