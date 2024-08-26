Popular home-based bakery Kobashi opens first physical store in Clarke Quay

Calling all cafe lovers, there's a new brunch spot in town.

The local cafe scene has recently welcomed a newcomer (of sorts) to the game with the opening of Coffeehouse by Kobashi, which is located at South Bridge Road.

This is the first physical store of the well-known home-based bakery Kobashi.

On Aug 16, the establishment took to social media to announce the occasion.

The caption read: "It's official: The wait is over! Coffeehouse by Kobashi is now up and running!"

Fans of the bakery, which specialises in sourdough bakes, would be intrigued to know that the cafe now offers a wider selection of goodies.

There's no need to worry about the classics, though.

Its signature sourdo'nuts will be available at the new store.

The doughnut prices start from $5.50, and fillings range from Chocolate Banana to Rocher and Brown Butter Maple Cream to Mao Shan Wang Charcoal.

Do note that their bakes are seasonal so you might want to snap up those doughnuts because you'll never know when you might see them next.

What to expect

The all-day menu at Coffeehouse by Kobashi includes a selection of savoury dishes, with mains such as Spicy Seafood Aglio Olio ($25) and Chilled Truffle Capellini ($28).

Cafe standards like Sunny Avo ($15) toast, Tater Tots ($11) and Truffle Fries ($13) are available, too.

Kobashi began two years ago during the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing customers both traditional and modern sourdough bakes.

Address: 79 South Bridge Rd, #01-00, Singapore 058709

Opening hours: Daily, 10am to 6pm

