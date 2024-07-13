Volvo EX40 Twin Motor first drive review: Subtle feature updates and not-subtle name change bring added value

During my quick trip to Gothenburg, Sweden, I got to test drive a bunch of Volvo models. The newest one (and also the smallest and most financially accessible one) is the EX30, which is already available in Singapore.

What then, this EX40?

To be clear, this is neither a new model, nor an actual facelift. In fact, it will be quite easily recognised as the all-electric XC40, which was previously named the XC40 Recharge — first launched in Singapore in early 2022, then facelifted in short order at the end of that year.

Change of name

So what is this? Well, it is first and foremost a name change. Volvo has now adopted a new naming convention for its all-electric models, with the 'E' obviously denoting electrification. Thus, EX40 (and also the EC40, which is/was the C40 Recharge).

This actually makes more sense from a general neatness point of view. For example, the 'C' nameplate was previously used on hatchback models, then slightly confusingly the C40 is the coupe variant of the XC40.

With this new naming convention, it's now much cleaner and easier to immediately digest, such as the EX90 being the all-electric replacement for the XC90.

This MY25 EX40 actually isn't much different from before. Again, this isn't actually a facelift of any sort. So, it still looks the same, and sitting in the car it feels pretty much the same (which is to say that it feels like a car launched to global markets in 2020).

It's not a bad thing. Volvo interiors are well put-together, well-organised, and have a generally intuitive user experience. The same still holds true. Although compared to the fresher EX30, the interior here certainly feels more weighty and hefty.

On the road

Now, that's not to say that nothing has changed. For this model year update, a couple of additional features have been added to improve the overall driving experience.

First, on this Twin Motor variant, there's now a Performance mode. When selected, you get full power, all the time (the car would otherwise prioritise efficiency by primarily using the rear motor). It's plenty quick, though not a significant change, since you can still get full power by simply putting your foot down.

More notably, there's now an 'Auto' setting for the one pedal drive, which varies the amount of regeneration depending on the road/traffic conditions.

Again, this feature isn't unique to Volvo (it's getting increasingly common), but this update offers drivers more variability beyond simply 'On' and 'Off', especially since the 'On' setting actually has quite a high amount of regeneration.

Now, the one feature that is I am experiencing for the first time is the new adaptive pedal response feature, as part of the car's Intelligent Speed Assist system.

For some context, the European Union is quite particular about speed limits, and has made it mandatory for all new cars to have some form of warning when drivers exceed speed limits. The typical ones we all nowadays experience would be a visual warning, as well as an audio warning (typically a beeping).

Volvo's approach is interesting. If you choose to, the adaptive pedal response function actually offers a haptic response. The accelerator pedal actually firms up once you hit the speed limit, though you can still override it by stepping a little bit harder. In practice, it feels like the pedal becomes detectably firmer and harder to depress.

This approach is interesting because it helps to prevent "accidental" speeding. It thus puts the onus on the driver to actively go above the speed limit. I found the system to be quite useful and easy to adapt to, and wouldn't mind seeing a similar function rolled out onto more cars.

Beyond those features, the rest of the car is unchanged. You still get the effortless performance, the smooth and comfortable ride, good noise insulation even at highway speeds, and it's a generally very pleasant vehicle to pilot.

What's next?

As a product, the EX40 feels a little bit dated because it is a little bit dated. Despite the name change, its mechanical underpinnings effectively still date back to 2017 when the XC40 was launched (the same platform is used).

One facelift and one name change since, the EX40 still retains plenty of qualities that has good family-appeal — it's easy to use, practical, comfortable, and has good electric range.

It's clear that Volvo has taken lessons from EV development and funnelled them into this model, but there are likely also mechanical limits to what can be done with this existing model (the updates are primarily tech/software-related).

It'll be interesting to see what comes next. As Volvo moves into full electrification, the EX40 serves as a good taster of what is to come. And even right now, it's still certainly a compact electric crossover to have.

The MY25 Volvo EX40 has just been introduced in Singapore, and is available now.

What we like

Adaptive Pedal Response works well

Easy and effortless pace

Comfortable and easy-to-drive

Approachable EV

What we dislike

Starting to feel its age

Doesn't get the maximum benefits of a dedicated EV platform

ALSO READ: Audi Q6 e-tron quattro first drive review: All-electric SUV that impresses with its space, tech and handling

This article was first published in sgCarMart.