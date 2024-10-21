Zeekr 009 luxury MPV to make its debut at SIEW 2024

Following a special preview at October's The Car Expo, Zeekr has announced plans to officially debut the new Zeekr 009 at the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) 2024, Asia's premier energy event, which will run from Oct 21 to 25, 2024.

As SIEW 2024's official car sponsor, a fleet of 10 Zeekr 009 MPVs will be on hand to ferry VIPs between venues at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The car will also be on display at the event, offering attendees first-hand experience.

The Zeekr 009 comes in two variants: As a six-seater and a seven-seater. Both are equipped with a 116kWh battery, capable of providing the car with a range of up to 582km on a full charge. Hooked up to a 150kW DC charger, the battery can also be recharged from 10-80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive system offers a top power of 450kW (603bhp), allowing the car to go 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

The Zeekr 009 also comes with the Zeekr AI Mate Intelligent Assistant, which controls features like navigation and climate control, allowing drivers to focus on the road.

In keeping the tradition of spacious and luxurious interiors, Nappa leather was used to make its seats, which for the first two rows, are equipped with headrest speakers, ventilation and massage functions.

Its infotainment system is also boosted by two Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chips powering both front and rear cabins. It consists of a 15.05-inch OLED screen with 2.5k resolution at the front and a 17-inch OLED screen with 3k resolution at the back, and a 30-speaker Yamaha surround sound system.

A remarkable feature of the car is the Lounge Chair Mode, allowing passengers to stretch out their legs with an elevated leg bolster. It also comes with an 8.6-litre refrigerator equipped with ultraviolet sterilisation, helping keep food products fresh.

Interested customers can now view and test-drive the Zeekr 009 at the Zeekr Experience Centre in Singapore, with prices starting at $409,999 for the premium seven-seater variant and $419,999 for the flagship six-seater variant.

[[nid:705549]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.