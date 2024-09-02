14-year-old Malaysian girl dies after car crashes into tree; dad says she wanted to study in Singapore

A 14-year-old girl was killed on Saturday (Aug 31) when the car she, her younger brother and her parents were in crashed into a tree in Johor.

Kluang police district chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said the driver had lost control of the vehicle during the heavy rain. The car then skidded and hit a tree at the road divider, reported The Star.

The girl suffered serious head and body injuries and died at the scene. She was identified by media outlet Sinar Harian as secondary school student Chu Sin Hui.

At her wake on Sunday, the girl's father Chu Shze Cheng told China Press that they were on their way to visit his parents but decided to make a U-turn home as he had forgotten his phone.

Chu explained that he had slowed down while driving past the road section as that stretch is known to be slippery and has a history of car accidents. However, he had lost control of the car.

The girl was sitting on the left side of the backseat then. His wife in the front passenger seat also sustained serious injuries and is currently in intensive care.

He said that if he hadn't forgotten his phone, he wouldn't have returned home, which might have prevented the accident and saved his daughter's life.

Describing Sin Hui as a well-behaved child, he added that the teen had wanted to further her studies in Singapore and had a goal of obtaining a Master's degree.

The girl's youngest brother, aged 8, is reportedly grief-stricken and unable to accept her death, according to China Press.

ALSO READ: Motorcyclist decapitated after crashing into road barrier on Second Link

lim.kewei@asiaone.com