2 die after car skids along Adam Road; 2nd fatal accident in a day

Two seniors were killed in an accident along Adam Road on Saturday (Dec 28).

The two fatalities were a 77-year-old driver and a 72-year-old female passenger, according to a statement from the police to AsiaOne.

The accident occurred at about 6.10pm, after their car was believed to have skidded at a stretch along Adam Road towards Lornie Road, the police stated.

The two victims were pronounced dead on the spot by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics.

This was the second fatal accident of the day.

At around 11.30am, an accident which occurred on the Ayer Rajah Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway took the life of a 58-year-old motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old driver of a lorry involved in the accident was arrested for causing death by negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing for both traffic accidents.

5-car pile-up on BKE

On Friday evening (Dec 27) at around 6.30pm, another accident occurred which led to a five-car pile-up along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards the Pan Island Expressway.

A 52-year-old driver and 24-year-old motorcyclist were injured and sent to hospital.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that the accident caused significant traffic congestion, leaving only the leftmost and rightmost lanes open for vehicles to pass through.

