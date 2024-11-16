Car weaving in and out of traffic on KPE draws criticism

A driver has been called out for reckless driving along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on Thursday (Nov 14) morning.

Dashcam footage uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page showed a Toyota Aqua weaving in and out of traffic in the KPE tunnel.

The driver, travelling in the leftmost lane, can be seen cutting across two lanes to get to the rightmost lane.

The Toyota then drove from the rightmost lane to the leftmost lane, continuing this zigzagging pattern till it was out of the dashcam's frame.

This behaviour left other drivers on edge, as they were forced to slow down in an effort to avoid a collision.

After viewing the video, some netizens joked that the driver was auditioning for a race, noting that at least he had his signals on before switching lanes.

Others, however, criticised his reckless behaviour and urged for the authorities to look into the incident.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information.

