East-West line MRT disruption: F&B operators near Buona Vista station see up to 70% drop in business

Disruptions to SMRT's train services on the East-West line for the past five days have impacted not just commuters, but some businesses around the affected stations as well.

Lunchtime crowds have visibly thinned at malls and food courts near Buona Vista station, according to Shin Min Daily News on Saturday (Sept 28), with F&B operators reportedly seeing up to a 70 per cent drop in business.

Train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista in both directions were halted since last Wednesday (Sept 25) because of a train fault and subsequent damage to tracks and trackside equipment.

At The Star Vista mall and The Metropolis business center located near Buona Vista station, the usual lunchtime crowds were missing when reporters visited the area on Friday, Shin Min reported.

When interviewed, several F&B operators expressed that they've seen a drop in business since the start of the disruptions.

One employee at a cafe shared that the number of patrons has halved.

"Usually at around lunchtime the stairs in the central area will be full of people, but there haven't been many people there these few days," said the 22-year-old, surnamed Yu.

Another dessert shop employee, Alice, 18, estimated that business has dropped by up to 60 to 70 per cent in the past two days as the shop will usually be full of customers at lunchtime. In comparison, there were hardly any customers at the time.

"Hopefully train services will be restored on Monday (Sept 30) so the crowds can return," Alice shared with the Chinese daily.

Business owners surmised that with a majority of customers being office workers in the vicinity, many of them may have changed to a work-from-home arrangement during this time.

Said an employee at Peach Garden restaurant, which saw three customers cancelling their reservations since the incident: "Perhaps it's now less inconvenient to get here as many of them might be working from home."

Another shop employee shared with the publication that a customer had pre-ordered a pair of shoes for collection, but had informed them that she would be collecting them only after train services are restored.

While businesses located at the Buona Vista MRT station itself have also been affected, the situation appears to be not nearly as bad, with many merchants reporting a 20 to 30 per cent drop in sales.

Some operators surmised that the reason may be that commuters who wish to catch the shuttle services would still have to head to the station.

A bubble tea shop employee told Shin Min that takings have dropped by about $300 to $400 while a Cheers employee shared that business has not been seriously affected.

Over at Jurong East and Clementi, business owners in the vicinity have similarly reported a 20 to 30 per cent drop in business, according to the Chinese daily.

Merchants at the J Connect heartland shopping area in Jurong East have also noticed a reduction in footfall.

At a shop selling haircare products, a staff member told Shin Min that crowds have reduced by about 20 to 30 per cent.

Another employee at a bakery shop reported a drop in earnings by a few hundred dollars.

"As customers have to take a detour to catch the shuttle bus, they won't pass through here," she added.

When interviewed by Shin Min, an employee of a bakery located at Clementi Avenue 3 observed that there were around 30 per cent fewer customers in the last few days.

"What's obvious is now we have more free time when before, we would be busy all the way."

A hawker whom Shin Min spoke to stated that daily takings have dropped by up to $300, even though his stall is located near the bus stop to board the shuttle bus.

Other hawkers, however, shared that with a large resident population and a big carpark located nearby, their business has not been affected by much.

