First BTO project in Chencharu, Yishun's new estate, to be launched in June; flats will have smart and green features

The new housing estate in Yishun, Chencharu, will see the launch of its first Build-to-Order (BTO) project in June.

The project comprises 1,270 units, ranging from two-room flexi to five-room flats.

They make up part of the approximately 10,000 homes — of which 80 per cent will be public housing — to be built in Chencharu by 2040, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced in March.

Flats in the estate will boast sustainable and smart features.

For instance, they will be oriented in the north-south direction to improve natural ventilation and minimise direct sunlight entering the homes as well as the subsequent build-up of heat.

"Where applicable, studies on wind flow, temperature, solar irradiance and sun-shadow analysis will be carried out to create a green and comfortable living environment," said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) in a press release on Wednesday (June 12).

"Homes will also incorporate provisions to facilitate the adoption of smart home solutions."

Existing amenities in the vicinity include a neighbourhood park, HomeTeamNS Khatib, a neighbourhood centre at Khatib, and Khatib MRT station.

Two current tenants at Lorong Chencharu — Ground-up Initiative, a non-profit focused on sustainability and community building, and the Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum — will be relocated to a site beside HomeTeamNS Khatib.

New amenities and facilities for residents will be added to Chencharu, which is bounded by Yishun Avenue 1 and 2 and Sembawang Road.

Besides serving as inspiration in the design of the BTO projects, a two-storey colonial-style plantation house — an iconic building in the area that was likely built in the early 1910s — will be adapted for community use within a new park.

The park will house playgrounds, fitness corners, open lawns, hard courts for sports and a therapeutic garden.

A community avenue at the heart of Chencharu will connect the new park to the existing neighbourhood park near Khatib MRT station. A mixed-use integrated development will comprise a new bus interchange, hawker centre and shops.

A 400m bus-only corridor called Chencharu Link will also run through the centre of the estate.

Walking and cycling paths will link to neighbouring towns like Sembawang, and recreation nodes such as Khatib Bongsu nature park, Lower Seletar Reservoir and the upcoming North-South Corridor.

There are also plans for a new educational institution and nursing home within the estate.

The 70-hectare Chencharu site was home to plantations and farms in the 1900s, before it was redeveloped for recreational and commercial uses under the Yishun New Town Project in 1976.

It then housed plant nurseries and the former Bottle Tree Park, which later became Orto leisure park. The latter, which offered prawning and fishing, vacated their premises in June 2023 to make way for the redevelopment.

The area has been earmarked for residential use since 2019 as part of the Urban Redevelopment Authority Master Plan.

