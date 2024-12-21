Grab uniforms for Labubu sell out, resold for up to 10 times the price

Upon their release on Dec 16, miniature Grab uniforms for Labubu dolls were snatched up within minutes and were being resold at up to 10 times the price.

The uniform set, originally priced at $29.90, includes a shirt, pants, and Grab delivery backpack. It was being sold as part of an initiative inspired by delivery riders who frequently bring plush toys on their bikes, reported MS News earlier in December.

Just 50 sets were put up for sale that day on GrabFood Gear, a platform for Grab delivery partners, and they were sold out within eight minutes, a Grab spokesperson told the media outlet.

On Thursday (19 Dec), the miniature Grab uniform was reportedly being listed at significantly marked up prices on Carousell with one such listing asking for $288.

The other listings were asking for $168 and $99 respectively.

On Friday, these listings were either removed or had their prices reduced. The set previously being sold for $288 had its price reportedly slashed by more than half to $138.

A check by AsiaOne on Saturday showed that most listings selling the uniform set have been removed from the platform, with just one priced at $95 remaining.

Some listings from interested buyers were also seen, with some offering up to $50 for the set and others asking sellers to name their price.

Despite the explosive demand for the uniform set, those who wish to purchase it at original price need not lose hope.

Grab is planning a restock, with 50 more sets to be released once its GrabWarriors Facebook page hits 5,000 members, according to MS News.

The group currently has about 4,700 members.

Despite being a well-loved character for years, Labubu's popularity skyrocketed when Blackpink member Lisa posted a picture of herself holding a giant Labubu plushie to Instagram story in April.

Netizens also spotted a charm of the character hanging off Lisa's bag in another Instagram story.

Singaporeans were quick to join in on the hype.

During the Pop Toy Show at Marina Bay Sands in August, people fought for the limited edition Labubu toys, including a Singapore-exclusive Merlion pendant.

The situation escalated and the police had to be called in on the first day of the event.

Some of our politicians also seem to be a fan of the character.

On Sept 22, Lam Pin Min, chairman of the Sengkang West branch of People's Action Party, posted pictures on Facebook of a Labubu doll dressed up in the party's signature white attire, complete with a pair of black spectacles.

