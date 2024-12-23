Daily roundup: MG 4 review, a small electric hatchback that's surprisingly fun to drive — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. MG 4 review: A small electric hatchback that's surprisingly fun to drive

Some people equate powerful cars with fun. While having lots of horsepower can result in an exciting time, it's not always necessarily the case.

Cars can be fun to drive without having an overload of power, as demonstrated by the MG 4 electric hatchback here... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean loses over $1,000 after alleged pickpocketing on JB bus ride

Despite his best efforts to avoid becoming a victim of theft, a Singaporean man visiting Johor Bahru (JB) was allegedly pickpocketed while taking the bus.

The man surnamed Chen, 72, lost $450 in cash as well as a credit card, which the thief used for transactions totalling about $800, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

3. 'Without merits and unfair': Fired SingPost CEO and CFO to contest employment termination

The former chief executive and chief financial officer of Singapore Post (SingPost), who were both fired on Dec 21 over a whistleblower's report, said the reasons provided for their termination are without substantive grounds and that the process leading to the move was not conducted fairly.

"It is our position that the termination is without merits, and was also procedurally unfair," former CEO Vincent Phang and former CFO Vincent Yik said in an official statement sent to the media on Dec 23... » READ MORE

4. 'So much money wasted': Passenger reacts as flight from Changi Airport to Hanoi cancelled after 5-hour delay

Passengers of a Vietjet flight bound for Hanoi, Vietnam faced a gruelling ordeal at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 on Dec 19, as the flight was reportedly ultimately cancelled after nearly five hours of delays.

One of the passengers, Stomp contributor Benjamin, shared with Stomp that flight VJ916 was originally scheduled to depart at 2.55pm... » READ MORE

