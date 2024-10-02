Daily roundup: New government agency to tackle online harms, provide support for victims in Singapore - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New government agency to tackle online harms, provide support for victims in Singapore

A new government agency to take on online harms will be formed to support victims and promote responsible behaviour online, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced at the launch of the Smart Nation 2.0 initiative at the Punggol Digital District on Tuesday (Oct 1)... » READ MORE

2. Japanese travel blogger wears SIA sarong kebaya onto flight to cabin crew's amusement, some netizens express concerns

It was supposed to be a regular day at work for a group of Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew.

However, they received a pleasant surprise when a passenger boarded their flight, seemingly fully dressed to work alongside them... » READ MORE

3. Fans swoon over Olivia Rodrigo and actor boyfriend Louis Partridge's appearance at Orchard

Olivia Rodrigo is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for two nights on Oct 1 and 2.

But before that, the American singer-songwriter was spotted frolicking on Orchard Road, in videos shared on social media yesterday (Sept 30) that had fans excited... » READ MORE

4. Lee Hsien Yang's claims about paying $619k in damages to honour father's wishes are 'extraordinary': Shanmugam

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam has responded to Lee Hsien Yang's claims about the $619,335.53 in damages paid to him and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan... » READ MORE

