Daily roundup: Saori Hayami shares why she voiced Rachel in Tower of God despite warning — and other top stories today

1. Saori Hayami shares why she voiced Rachel in Tower of God despite warning

It's not every day someone takes pride in being called 'horrific' — but when voicing a ruthless character like Rachel from the Tower of God anime franchise, you learn to expect and even appreciate these harsh blows... » READ MORE

2. Sonia Chew called sugar baby for relationship with investment banker, says 'I don't need no man'

987FM radio DJ Sonia Chew has been dating investment banker Jeremy Sng since 2018 and according to her, it hasn't been the easiest journey.

In an interview on Mediacorp's In The Hot Seat video series, the 31-year-old said: "I've been called all kinds of names ever since we got into this relationship... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian restaurant blends nostalgia and flavour with Super Ring milkshake, netizens join in with other ideas

Most Singaporeans would be familiar with the distinct bright orange tint of Super Ring anywhere.

After all, this popular cheese snack is an integral part of many of our childhoods — maybe even adulthood for some... » READ MORE

4. 2 Chinese nationals arrested for housebreaking and theft at Bukit Timah and Buona Vista landed estates

Within six hours of a case of housebreaking and theft at a landed house in Bukit Timah getting reported on Wednesday (Dec 18), the police arrested two Chinese nationals who are in Singapore on social visit passes.

The two men, aged 38 and 52, are suspected of breaking into the house along Greenleaf View to commit theft on Monday night when the unit was empty... » READ MORE

