The iPhone 13 is unlikely to launch with a highly sought-after feature

The Apple iPhone 13 may not launch with an in-display Touch ID.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reiterated in his latest Power On newsletter that the in-screen Touch ID will not make the cut this year. He added that Apple’s long term goal is "to implement Face ID in the display itself”.

Gurman claims Apple may opt to use in-screen Touch ID on the low-end iPhone models while high-end models get in-screen Face ID. Alternatively, the high-end iPhone models could get in-screen Face ID while the low-end models get Face ID in the notch.

It has been reported as early as 2019 that this year’s iPhone may get in-screen Touch ID. It was even touted as a key feature of the iPhone this year. Only time will tell whether Touch ID will be making a comeback to the iPhone next year.

