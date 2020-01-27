NetApp: 3 tech predictions in 2020

2019 was a year of rapid innovation and disruption for both the IT industry and the broader business community. With the widespread adoption of hybrid multi-cloud as the de-facto architecture for enterprise customers, organisations everywhere are under tremendous pressure to modernise their infrastructure and deliver tangible business value around data-intensive applications and workloads.

As a result, organisations are shifting from on-premises to leverage public cloud services, building private clouds, and moving from disk to flash in data centres - sometimes concurrently.

These transformations open the door to enormous potential, but also introduce the unintended consequence of rising IT complexity.

We predict that demand for simplicity and customisability will be the number-one factor driving IT purchasing decisions in 2020. Vendors will need to provide customers with modern, flexible technologies with the choice of how to use and consume these technologies to meet evolving business models.

As IT departments look to de-emphasise maintenance and hardware, reduce overhead, and adopt pay-as-you-go models, simplicity and choice will be key.

Achieving this simplicity will serve as the foundation for companies as they navigate the exciting technological trends we've identified below.

1) AS THE ADVENT OF 5G MAKES AI-DRIVEN IOT A REALITY, EDGE COMPUTING ENVIRONMENTS ARE PRIMES TO BECOME EVEN MORE DISRUPTIVE THAN CLOUD WAS

In preparation for the widespread emergence of 5G, lower-cost sensors and maturing AI applications will be leveraged to build compute-intensive edge environments, laying the groundwork for high bandwidth, low latency AI-driven IoT environments with the potential for huge innovation - and disruption

The advent of 5G is what AI-driven IoT has been waiting for. 2020 will see many players in the technology industry and business community invest in building edge-computing environments to support the reality of AI-driven IoT.

These environments will make possible new use-cases that rely on intelligent, instantaneous and autonomous decision-making, with low latency, high bandwidth capabilities bringing us to a world where the internet will work on your behalf - without even having to ask.