NVIDIA Clara AI model offers AI services to hospitals while upholding patient data privacy

Hyperfine’s mobile MRI system uses an NVIDIA GPU and will be on display at NVIDIA’s booth.
PHOTO: Nvidia
Wong Chung Wee
Hardware Zone

NVIDIA has announced Clara Federated Learning, its latest edge computing AI platform that delivers AI services to medical institutions without compromising the privacy of patients' data.

NVIDIA Clara Federated Learning, or Clara FL, leverage on "a distributed, collaborative learning technique", which ensures patient data remains on-premise of the healthcare service provider. In terms of hardware, Clara FL runs on NVIDIA EGX intelligent edge computing platform.

In this particular distributing computing environment, the Clara FL application is "distributed as a Helms chart", a sort of package manager for applications deployment on Kubernetes infrastructure.

The NVIDIA EGX platform is managed by a point healthcare provider, who delivers the application containers, as well as the initial AI model to participating clients, in order to start the federated learning project.

The participating clients, i.e., hospitals and other healthcare service providers, will start labelling their own patient data by making use of pre-trained models and deep learning techniques like transfer learning. This process is sped up with Clara AI-assisted annotation.

In turn, the NVIDIA EGX servers at the premises make use of the labelled data to train the global data model, and the local training results are shared with the federated learning server. No patient data is exposed as the global model is enhanced through federated averaging, i.e., only training results is shared, not patient data.

NVIDIA Clara AGX scales from small, embedded devices to sidecar systems to full-size servers. PHOTO: Nvidia

The other advantage of federated learning is increased efficiency as little data is sent over the shared network, and FL also reduces the need for real-time processing of data. The training of the AI model is performed until the training results are deemed accurate.

NVIDIA is also announcing Clara AGX, "an embedded AI developer kit that can handle image and video processing at high data rates." This will bring AI services to healthcare service providers. The Clara AGX runs on NVIDIA Xavier SoCs, they are low-powered and suitable for integration into existing medical equipment or operating as a parallel system.

NVIDIA is also proud to showcase Hyperfine, a portable MRI system that's based on Clara AGX. The Clara AGX SDK will also be made available soon, in order to grow the number of applications that are ready to operate off Clara AGX.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Artificial Intelligence Hospitals

TRENDING

Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Mark Lee spent up to $5,000 a week on 4D as a gambling addict
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
Rookie Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie and Kate's top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Lowest bonus in 10 years for civil servants
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point

SERVICES